Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €135.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Airbus (EPA:AIR) received a €135.00 ($153.41) target price from analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AIR. Barclays set a €138.00 ($156.82) price target on Airbus in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €137.00 ($155.68) target price on Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €159.00 ($180.68) target price on Airbus in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a €132.00 ($150.00) target price on Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €128.00 ($145.45) target price on Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €133.31 ($151.49).

AIR stock opened at €115.72 ($131.50) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €111.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €112.41. Airbus has a twelve month low of €68.28 ($77.59) and a twelve month high of €99.97 ($113.60).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

