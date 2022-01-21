Airbus (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €139.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Airbus (EPA:AIR) has been given a €139.00 ($157.95) price target by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.12% from the company’s previous close.

AIR has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($159.09) price target on shares of Airbus in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays set a €138.00 ($156.82) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €135.00 ($153.41) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research note on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($159.09) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €159.00 ($180.68) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €133.31 ($151.49).

AIR stock traded up €0.60 ($0.68) on Friday, hitting €115.72 ($131.50). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,161,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €111.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of €112.41. Airbus has a 1 year low of €68.28 ($77.59) and a 1 year high of €99.97 ($113.60).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

