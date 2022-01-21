Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Cut to “Sell” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

DETNF has been the subject of several other reports. Nordea Equity Research raised Aker BP ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Danske cut Aker BP ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Aker BP ASA from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Aker BP ASA from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aker BP ASA has an average rating of Hold.

DETNF opened at $35.10 on Monday. Aker BP ASA has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $41.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.00 and a 200-day moving average of $32.24.

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development and production of petroleum in Norway. The firm conducts its activities on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. It has balanced portfolio and is the operator of the Valhall, Ula, Ivar Aasen, Alvheim and Skarv field hubs. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Lysaker, Norway.

