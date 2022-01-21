Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Stock Rating Lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have C$10.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. CIBC cut their price target on Alamos Gold to C$14.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold to C$11.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$11.71.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

AGI stock opened at C$8.98 on Tuesday. Alamos Gold has a twelve month low of C$8.30 and a twelve month high of C$11.33. The company has a market cap of C$3.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.63.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$249.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$282.06 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -153.23%.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.