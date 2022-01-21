Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 394,500 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the December 15th total of 490,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Shares of NYSE AIN opened at $84.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.17. Albany International has a 1 year low of $65.14 and a 1 year high of $93.43.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $232.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Albany International will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. Albany International’s payout ratio is presently 23.20%.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total transaction of $440,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 11,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total value of $1,029,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,728 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 230.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,458 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 16,359 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 987,603 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,352,000 after purchasing an additional 25,367 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Albany International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $784,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Albany International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,994,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albany International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

