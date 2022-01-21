Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) to Issue $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of ALRS opened at $28.12 on Friday. Alerus Financial has a 52 week low of $24.06 and a 52 week high of $38.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $483.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.99.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $57.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.16 million. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 20.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alerus Financial will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALRS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 4.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Alerus Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Alerus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

