Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) to Issue $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of ALRS stock opened at $28.12 on Friday. Alerus Financial has a 1-year low of $24.06 and a 1-year high of $38.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $483.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.77.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.24. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $57.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alerus Financial will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alerus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Alerus Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $304,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Alerus Financial by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Alerus Financial by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Alerus Financial by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.01% of the company’s stock.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

