Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Price Target Lowered to $19.00 at Barclays

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Barclays from $33.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Alkami Technology from $62.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Alkami Technology from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alkami Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Alkami Technology from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alkami Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

Alkami Technology stock opened at $14.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.72, a quick ratio of 9.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alkami Technology has a 12 month low of $14.61 and a 12 month high of $49.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.83.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $39.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.66 million. The company’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alkami Technology will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alkami Technology news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 32,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total value of $934,794.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Kristy Ramundi sold 4,160 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total value of $118,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 344,554 shares of company stock valued at $8,897,561 in the last three months.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALKT. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,657,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $705,000. 43.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

