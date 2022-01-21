Allergy Therapeutics (LON:AGY) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $31.99

Allergy Therapeutics plc (LON:AGY)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 31.99 ($0.44) and traded as low as GBX 25.06 ($0.34). Allergy Therapeutics shares last traded at GBX 25.25 ($0.34), with a volume of 348,555 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 33.01 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 32. The firm has a market cap of £163.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.02, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

In other Allergy Therapeutics news, insider Peter Jensen purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 36 ($0.49) per share, for a total transaction of £10,800 ($14,735.98).

Allergy Therapeutics plc engages in the research and development of allergy treatments. The company sells injectable and sublingual allergen-specific immunotherapies; and offers prescription for the treatment of pollen-related allergies, particularly to grasses, weeds, and trees, as well as diagnostics.

