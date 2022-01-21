ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Shares Sold by Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P.

Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. lowered its position in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 5.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the quarter. ALLETE makes up approximately 0.7% of Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P.’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 11.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,122,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $498,418,000 after purchasing an additional 720,267 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 25.0% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 959,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,122,000 after purchasing an additional 191,825 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 18.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,031,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,163,000 after purchasing an additional 161,251 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 10.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,423,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,699,000 after purchasing an additional 131,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,335,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $373,407,000 after purchasing an additional 113,724 shares during the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALE has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on ALLETE from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ALLETE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.33.

Shares of ALE traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.59. 1,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,279. ALLETE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.84 and a 52-week high of $73.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.43.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.18). ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $345.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.42%.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

