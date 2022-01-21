Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 11,390 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 674,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,390 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $32,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Duke Realty by 31.3% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Duke Realty by 55.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Realty during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Duke Realty by 214.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Duke Realty stock opened at $57.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Duke Realty Co. has a one year low of $37.74 and a one year high of $66.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.86.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.86. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 82.95%. The firm had revenue of $256.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.09%.

Several brokerages have commented on DRE. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Duke Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.91.

Duke Realty Profile

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

