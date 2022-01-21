Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Position in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,558,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 288,120 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $34,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AHH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 77.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 31,319 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 227.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 47,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 32,893 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 417,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,547,000 after acquiring an additional 9,840 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the second quarter worth $135,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

Shares of AHH stock opened at $13.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.91. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.85, a PEG ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.79. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.62 and a 12 month high of $15.80.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $49.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.28 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 4.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. This is an increase from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is presently 357.91%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America lowered Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.08.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.