Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 10,486 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 390,060 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 10,486 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $35,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in NetApp during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of NetApp by 170.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 503 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of NetApp by 39.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 491 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in NetApp by 3,969.2% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 529 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NetApp by 173.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

Shares of NTAP opened at $87.80 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $58.83 and a one year high of $96.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.96. The stock has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. NetApp had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 136.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.54%.

NTAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup raised shares of NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NetApp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.32.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.22, for a total value of $396,185.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total value of $674,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,749 shares of company stock worth $3,537,994 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.