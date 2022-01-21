Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stake in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 836,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,362 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in TriCo Bancshares were worth $36,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,672,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,794,000 after purchasing an additional 205,747 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,270,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,693,000 after purchasing an additional 20,991 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,281,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,550,000 after purchasing an additional 34,213 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 856,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,455,000 after purchasing an additional 13,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 844,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,962,000 after purchasing an additional 144,196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

TCBK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut TriCo Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

NASDAQ TCBK opened at $43.44 on Friday. TriCo Bancshares has a 1-year low of $36.87 and a 1-year high of $51.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.61 and a 200-day moving average of $42.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.59.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $83.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.55 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 11.85%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is 26.39%.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

