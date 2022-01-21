Allianz Asset Management GmbH Cuts Stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 341,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 218,855 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in UDR were worth $18,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the third quarter worth about $2,138,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in UDR by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 46,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 18,640 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in UDR by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 218,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,714,000 after buying an additional 106,115 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UDR by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 170,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,030,000 after buying an additional 15,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in UDR by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,828,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $824,259,000 after buying an additional 237,391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $56.69 on Friday. UDR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.85 and a 52-week high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 283.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.30.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.45). UDR had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. UDR’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 725.04%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UDR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on UDR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on UDR from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Capital One Financial upgraded UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on UDR in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UDR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.46.

In related news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $940,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

