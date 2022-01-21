Allianz Asset Management GmbH Cuts Stock Holdings in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 401,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,646 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $22,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Rent-A-Center by 20.1% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. 76.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RCII opened at $42.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.49. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $67.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 3.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.58.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 47.72% and a net margin of 4.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This is an increase from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.72%.

Several analysts have issued reports on RCII shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on Rent-A-Center from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

In other Rent-A-Center news, Director Christopher B. Hetrick bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.50 per share, for a total transaction of $667,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

