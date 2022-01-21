Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $20.02 Million Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 431,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225,330 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $20,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dodge & Cox increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 31,407,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,258,000 after acquiring an additional 126,516 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,742,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,965,000 after acquiring an additional 300,512 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,283,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,541 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,305,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,906,000 after acquiring an additional 83,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,934,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,786 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $49.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.55. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $42.46 and a fifty-two week high of $61.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.97, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.22. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is currently -66.02%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.91.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

