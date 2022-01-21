Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $23 Million Stock Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 159.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 953,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 585,660 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Invesco were worth $23,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Invesco by 257.6% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Invesco by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco alerts:

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $22.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.67 and a 200-day moving average of $24.60. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $20.47 and a 1-year high of $29.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Invesco’s payout ratio is 26.77%.

In related news, Director Colin Meadows sold 47,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $1,219,906.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IVZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Invesco in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.58.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.