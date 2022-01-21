Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 13,300 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $19,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in 10x Genomics by 25.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the third quarter valued at $103,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 13.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 743,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,236,000 after acquiring an additional 89,390 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the third quarter valued at $2,106,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 13.0% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

In other 10x Genomics news, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $2,023,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.32, for a total value of $249,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 270,402 shares of company stock worth $40,620,200 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXG opened at $93.03 on Friday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a one year low of $89.19 and a one year high of $208.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $138.46 and a 200 day moving average of $157.76. The company has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.99 and a beta of 1.38.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 99.17%. The company had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.29.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

