Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 3,800 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 316,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $20,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 295.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Agree Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Agree Realty in the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

ADC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.91.

In other Agree Realty news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.35 per share, for a total transaction of $34,175.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $64.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.60 and a beta of 0.42. Agree Realty Co. has a one year low of $61.27 and a one year high of $75.95.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 35.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.227 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.55%.

Agree Realty Profile

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC).

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.