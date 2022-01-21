AllSafe Price Hits $0.0131 (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. One AllSafe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, AllSafe has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. AllSafe has a market cap of $119,484.68 and approximately $13.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00035971 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 36.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AllSafe Coin Profile

AllSafe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

