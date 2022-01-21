Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on January 24th (NASDAQ:ALPAU)

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III’s (NASDAQ:ALPAU) lock-up period will end on Monday, January 24th. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III had issued 15,000,000 shares in its IPO on July 27th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

NASDAQ:ALPAU opened at $9.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.90. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $10.80.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III during the third quarter worth $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III in the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III in the third quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III during the third quarter worth about $347,000.

