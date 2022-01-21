Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) Short Interest Up 19.6% in December

Alpha Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the December 15th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 421,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ALBKY opened at $0.34 on Friday. Alpha Services and has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.32.

Get Alpha Services and alerts:

About Alpha Services and

Alpha Services & Holdings SA engages in the banking business. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Asset Management & Insurance, Investment Banking & Treasury, Southern Eastern Europe and Other. The Retail Banking segment includes all individuals, professionals, small and very small companies operating in Greece and abroad, except from South-Eastern Europe countries.

Read More: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Services and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Services and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.