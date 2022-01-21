Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 26.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,916.00, for a total transaction of $8,748,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,542 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total value of $96,367.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,585 shares of company stock worth $394,954,238 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $4.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,674.29. 47,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,338,105. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,809.00 and a twelve month high of $3,037.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,885.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,823.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,360.00 to $3,500.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,226.82.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

