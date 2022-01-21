AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 55.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,332 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 503.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 306.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 314.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 83.6% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KDP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $38.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.40. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.28 and a 1 year high of $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.98%.

Keurig Dr Pepper announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, October 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 68,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $2,430,419.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,347 shares of company stock worth $2,971,569. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.