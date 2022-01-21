AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,842 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 147,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,691,000 after purchasing an additional 65,367 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,616,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,393,463,000 after buying an additional 662,711 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,299,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 52,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,967,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMP. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $345.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI raised Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $305.00 to $362.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.33.

NYSE AMP opened at $309.40 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.77 and a fifty-two week high of $332.37. The stock has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $304.65 and a 200-day moving average of $283.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.38%.

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total value of $7,349,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 30,632 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total value of $9,302,019.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,776 shares of company stock valued at $22,149,231. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

