AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 47,265 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 68.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 205.6% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the second quarter worth about $103,000. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 1,100 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

URBN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

URBN stock opened at $26.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.74 and a 200-day moving average of $33.11. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.04 and a 12 month high of $42.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.56.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Urban Outfitters’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Urban Outfitters Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

