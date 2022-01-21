AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,000 Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Roku by 449.1% during the second quarter. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC now owns 71,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,905,000 after acquiring an additional 58,601 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Roku by 129.0% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,687,000 after acquiring an additional 17,417 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Roku by 12.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 651,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,395,000 after acquiring an additional 71,891 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Roku by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Roku by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 52,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ROKU. Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $389.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $390.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $560.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.69.

ROKU stock opened at $167.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $307.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.76 and a 1-year high of $490.76. The stock has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.71.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $679.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.70, for a total transaction of $26,749,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.19, for a total value of $13,375,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 501,541 shares of company stock worth $118,064,323 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

