AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 34,255 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 52.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 34,255 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 38.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,729,423 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,797,000 after buying an additional 481,644 shares during the last quarter. Sector Gamma AS raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 38.1% during the third quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 602,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,150,000 after buying an additional 166,276 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 29.0% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 28,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 6,426 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 22.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 5,859,855 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $250,567,000 after buying an additional 1,089,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 410.3% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 398,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,023,000 after buying an additional 320,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BSX opened at $43.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.52, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.89. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $35.04 and a 52 week high of $46.28.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.70.

In other news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total transaction of $140,079.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $29,813.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 265,390 shares of company stock valued at $11,258,116. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

