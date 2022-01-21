Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $54.53

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $54.53 and last traded at $54.54, with a volume of 2909 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.72.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AYX shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Alteryx from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Alteryx from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Alteryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.44.

The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.72 and its 200-day moving average is $70.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.96 and a beta of 0.65.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $123.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.37 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.89%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Analysts predict that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $164,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Alteryx by 71.3% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Alteryx by 54.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alteryx by 18.5% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

