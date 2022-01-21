Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $14.13

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.13 and last traded at $14.13, with a volume of 300707 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.03.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ATUS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Altice USA from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Altice USA from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Altice USA from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altice USA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.14 and its 200-day moving average is $22.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.04.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 87.53%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Altice USA news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $49,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.75 per share, with a total value of $41,875.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $609,545 in the last ninety days. 53.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 19,363,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,203,000 after buying an additional 2,498,170 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,226,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,765,000 after buying an additional 2,713,058 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 284.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,862,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,230,000 after buying an additional 10,258,965 shares during the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,669,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,194,000 after buying an additional 421,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 5,326,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,357,000 after buying an additional 2,055,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.69% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

