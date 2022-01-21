AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DIT opened at $194.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. AMCON Distributing has a 52-week low of $97.65 and a 52-week high of $270.00.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $11.00 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $450.81 million during the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 21.41%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AMCON Distributing stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.57% of AMCON Distributing worth $3,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMCON Distributing

AMCON Distributing Co engages in distribution of consumer products. Its products include cigarettes & tobacco products, candy & other confectionery, beverages, food service, groceries, paper products, automotive, health and beauty care products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food.

