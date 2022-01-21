AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DIT opened at $194.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. AMCON Distributing has a 52-week low of $97.65 and a 52-week high of $270.00.
AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $11.00 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $450.81 million during the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 21.41%.
About AMCON Distributing
AMCON Distributing Co engages in distribution of consumer products. Its products include cigarettes & tobacco products, candy & other confectionery, beverages, food service, groceries, paper products, automotive, health and beauty care products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food.
Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?
Receive News & Ratings for AMCON Distributing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMCON Distributing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.