American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) PT Lowered to $19.00

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.37% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.69.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Shares of AAL opened at $16.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.58. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $15.02 and a 1 year high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.86) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post -8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.