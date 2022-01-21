American Century Companies Inc. Buys 7,056 Shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,335,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,056 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.38% of Yandex worth $106,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Yandex by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,626,332 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,096,062,000 after buying an additional 150,271 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Yandex by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,868,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $839,645,000 after buying an additional 248,818 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yandex by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 9,024,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $719,177,000 after buying an additional 213,209 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Yandex by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,814,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $340,659,000 after buying an additional 1,016,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Yandex by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,448,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $355,490,000 after buying an additional 2,232,277 shares in the last quarter. 67.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:YNDX opened at $47.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of -122.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.41. Yandex has a one year low of $47.69 and a one year high of $87.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Yandex had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Yandex will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on YNDX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. HSBC raised shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Yandex from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $77.50 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Yandex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.86.

About Yandex

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

