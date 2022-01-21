American Century Companies Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 311,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.78% of Globant worth $87,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Globant by 0.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 114,804 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,163,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Globant by 2.4% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,225,906 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $344,492,000 after acquiring an additional 29,159 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Globant in the second quarter worth about $24,003,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Globant by 3.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 16,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Globant by 3.6% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 15,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Globant alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GLOB shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Globant in a report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Globant from $300.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globant currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.90.

Shares of NYSE:GLOB opened at $235.39 on Friday. Globant S.A. has a 12-month low of $188.67 and a 12-month high of $354.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 113.72 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $278.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.31.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Globant had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $341.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Globant’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

About Globant

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB).

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.