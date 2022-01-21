American Century Companies Inc. Has $110.91 Million Stake in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 443,478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,042 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Coherent were worth $110,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COHR. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Coherent by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Coherent by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Coherent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Coherent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Coherent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:COHR opened at $253.32 on Friday. Coherent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.43 and a 1-year high of $270.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of -57.44 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $261.98 and its 200-day moving average is $255.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.25). Coherent had a positive return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $391.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coherent, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on COHR. Zacks Investment Research raised Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Coherent in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Coherent has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.20.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc is a provider of laser solutions and optics for microelectronics, life sciences, industrial manufacturing, scientific and aerospace, and defense markets. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS) and Industrial Lasers & Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

