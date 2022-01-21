American Century Companies Inc. Has $99.07 Million Stock Position in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,394,504 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,002 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 3.25% of Independent Bank Group worth $99,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Independent Bank Group by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Motco acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Independent Bank Group by 1,053.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

In other news, COO Michael B. Hobbs sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.85, for a total value of $153,608.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

IBTX opened at $76.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.83. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.65 and a 1-year high of $80.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.52.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $145.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.96 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 9.05%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.17%.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.