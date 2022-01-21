American Century Companies Inc. Sells 2,327 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 230,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,327 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $90,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,530,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,667,000 after purchasing an additional 13,323 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $769,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 138,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,605,000 after purchasing an additional 30,139 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GWW. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $481.58.

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total transaction of $7,679,404.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total transaction of $4,831,703.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,034 shares of company stock worth $12,765,357. Insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $490.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.58. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $356.23 and a 52-week high of $527.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $501.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $458.48. The stock has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.25.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.34. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

