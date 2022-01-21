American Century Companies Inc. Sells 479 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 590,506 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.09% of Union Pacific worth $115,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Union Pacific by 1.4% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 488,917 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $107,528,000 after buying an additional 6,882 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Union Pacific by 18.7% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 173,861 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,078,000 after buying an additional 27,408 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Union Pacific by 0.4% during the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 553,421 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $108,476,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 23.3% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,461 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,207,000 after buying an additional 4,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 42.6% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,547 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,525. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Union Pacific from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities raised their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Union Pacific from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.11.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $242.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $155.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $193.14 and a 12-month high of $256.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.67.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

