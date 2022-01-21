American Century Companies Inc. Sells 62,955 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,447,613 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 62,955 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $93,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.5% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 830,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,429,000 after purchasing an additional 28,006 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at about $16,422,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its position in AT&T by 21.0% during the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 26,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in AT&T by 3.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 64,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its position in AT&T by 9.6% during the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 9,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T stock opened at $27.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $192.92 billion, a PE ratio of 225.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $33.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,733.48%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.42.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

