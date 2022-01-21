American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Stock Holdings Lowered by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,414,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 94,349 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.44% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $53,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMH. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter valued at $105,866,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,334,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,368,000 after buying an additional 2,024,902 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,775,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,327,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $867,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 461.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,809,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMH opened at $39.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 112.40, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.86. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $28.63 and a twelve month high of $44.07.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $339.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.43 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMH shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.11.

In other news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $1,058,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

