American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Purchased by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lifted its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 55I LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.0% in the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 13.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4.7% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 0.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.6% in the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AWK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group cut American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays raised their target price on American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.78.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $162.70 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $189.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a PE ratio of 38.74, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.31.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 19.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.38%.

In other American Water Works news, VP Melissa K. Wikle sold 2,362 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total transaction of $406,334.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,136 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.72, for a total value of $718,505.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,559 shares of company stock valued at $6,506,950. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

