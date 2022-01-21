Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) will announce earnings per share of $4.12 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Amgen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.91. Amgen posted earnings of $3.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amgen will report full year earnings of $16.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.67 to $16.98. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $17.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.73 to $19.91. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Amgen.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.37 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMGN. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 28th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.50.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $228.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $217.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.30. Amgen has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $276.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.50%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 364,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of Amgen by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Amgen by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,283,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $312,898,000 after buying an additional 106,480 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

