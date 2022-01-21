AMTD International (NYSE:HKIB) Shares Gap Up to $4.70

AMTD International Inc. (NYSE:HKIB)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.70, but opened at $6.24. AMTD International shares last traded at $5.47, with a volume of 2,093 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.42 and its 200 day moving average is $4.59.

AMTD International Company Profile (NYSE:HKIB)

AMTD International, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the strategic investments. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Asset Management and Strategic Investment. The Investment Banking segment assists customers in raising funds through equity and debt financing, providing underwriting for initial public offerings, private placements and debt issuances and providing financial advisory services.

