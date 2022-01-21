Analysts Anticipate Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.58 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) will report ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aravive’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.67) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.46). Aravive posted earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 132%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Aravive will report full year earnings of ($1.93) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.79). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.87) to ($1.81). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aravive.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 million. Aravive had a negative return on equity of 51.44% and a negative net margin of 249.06%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aravive during the 2nd quarter worth $336,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Aravive by 204.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 191,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 128,610 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aravive in the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aravive by 128.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aravive in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 22.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARAV traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.23. 54,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,668. The company has a market cap of $46.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.85. Aravive has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $9.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.63.

Aravive Company Profile

Aravive, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of new therapies that target important survival pathways for both advanced solid tumors as well as hematologic malignancies. Its product candidate, Aravive-S6, is a soluble Fc-fusion protein designed to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway by intercepting the binding of GAS6 to its receptor AXL which also promotes metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments and immune suppression.

