Analysts Anticipate Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) to Post $0.03 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. Ashford Hospitality Trust posted earnings of ($16.70) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 100.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will report full year earnings of ($2.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.88) to ($0.96). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $2.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ashford Hospitality Trust.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.17). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($45.70) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,309,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,141,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. WMS Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 75.4% during the second quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 81,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 35,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AHT opened at $9.18 on Tuesday. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $9.14 and a 52 week high of $77.90. The company has a current ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56. The stock has a market cap of $310.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.19.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel investments, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.

