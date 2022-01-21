Analysts Anticipate Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) to Post $0.48 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) to report earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Globus Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.52. Globus Medical posted earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globus Medical will report full year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.07. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Globus Medical.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $229.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.28 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GMED. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GMED. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 166.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,434 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 30,871 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 255,803 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $18,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 820,749 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $59,718,000 after acquiring an additional 110,667 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Globus Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $8,021,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

GMED stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.17. 16,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,851. Globus Medical has a 52 week low of $59.37 and a 52 week high of $84.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.11.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

