Analysts Anticipate Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Will Announce Earnings of $2.82 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) will announce $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Molina Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.20. Molina Healthcare posted earnings per share of ($0.51) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 652.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will report full year earnings of $13.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.30 to $13.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $17.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.50 to $17.94. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Molina Healthcare.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $316.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $318.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stephens boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $256.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.69.

NYSE:MOH opened at $281.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.73. Molina Healthcare has a twelve month low of $199.81 and a twelve month high of $328.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $300.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total transaction of $91,503.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total value of $1,545,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,335,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,662,000 after purchasing an additional 519,297 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,732,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 311,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,417,000 after purchasing an additional 178,155 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 6.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,054,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,829,000 after buying an additional 176,165 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 119.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 300,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,086,000 after buying an additional 163,354 shares during the period. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Molina Healthcare (MOH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.