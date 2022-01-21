Analysts Anticipate O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts expect O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) to report earnings per share of $0.32 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for O-I Glass’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. O-I Glass posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that O-I Glass will report full-year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.82. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for O-I Glass.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 69.39% and a net margin of 1.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OI. KeyCorp reduced their target price on O-I Glass from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet downgraded O-I Glass from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OI. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of O-I Glass by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,686,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,805,000 after buying an additional 6,051,501 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc acquired a new position in O-I Glass in the 2nd quarter worth $18,799,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in O-I Glass by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,544,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,833,000 after purchasing an additional 750,910 shares during the period. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in O-I Glass in the 2nd quarter worth $10,696,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in O-I Glass by 135.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,109,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,114,000 after purchasing an additional 637,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OI traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $13.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,045,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,849. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.94. O-I Glass has a fifty-two week low of $10.64 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.75.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on O-I Glass (OI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.