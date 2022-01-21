Analysts Anticipate Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Will Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) will report $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Townsquare Media’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. Townsquare Media reported earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 105.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Townsquare Media will report full-year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Townsquare Media.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $111.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.81 million. Townsquare Media had a return on equity of 59.48% and a net margin of 4.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Townsquare Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of NYSE TSQ traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.00. 26,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.88 million, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.70. Townsquare Media has a one year low of $7.68 and a one year high of $15.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.80.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSQ. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Townsquare Media by 100.0% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 4.9% during the third quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 4.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Townsquare Media by 59.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Townsquare Media by 6.5% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 163,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 50.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.

